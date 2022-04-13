Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova confirms new romance amid Kai Widdrington rumours

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has shared a romantic photo confirming her new relationship.

The Latin and ballroom champion, who is gearing up for the Strictly pro tour later this month, posted a photo of her and her new beau at a restaurant holding hands across the table on Tuesday and added a love-heart emoji at the bottom of the snap.

However, Nadiya was sure to keep the identity of her mystery man private, as she refrained from showing his face or tagging them in the post which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Fans will no doubt be wondering if the dancer's date is in fact fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington, as the pair have been the centre of relationship reports since the beginning of 2022, shortly before the Strictly Come Dancing official tour hit the road.

Nadiya confirmed her new romance on her Instagram

In addition, Nadiya and Kai have been snapped in photos obtained by MailOnline in recent weeks, showing the pair getting cosy at a dinner in Sheffield and, earlier this month, walking hand in hand through an airport.

Nadiya, who is a mother-of-one, split from her footballer fiancé Matija Škarabot, who is the father of her daughter, Mila. The professional is yet to comment publicly on the split or her new rumoured romance with Kai.

Meanwhile, both Kai and Nadiya will be looking forward to reuniting with their fellow dancers in the summer as they begin rehearsals for the 2022 series of the BBC ballroom competition.

Kai and Nadiya are thought to be in a relationship

The professionals typically begin training around July, before meeting their celebrity partners in August ahead of the show's launch in September.

But one professional who won't be joining is Aljaz Skorjanec, who recently announced his shock departure from the show. Nadiya revealed her sadness at her colleague Aljaz waving goodbye to Strictly last week when she appeared on This Morning.

"Just the thought of him not being there…," she told the ITV programme, before Graziano said: "It's so weird to not have Aljaz on the show. He's one of the guys in the room, he is the one who will literally make us laugh and say, 'Come on guys, let's push, let's go.' We are going to miss him so much."

