Kelly Ripa shares awkward bikini mishap while on vacation with daughter Lola The Live with Kelly and Ryan host had her co-star in stitches

Kelly Ripa had her fans in hysterics when she shared an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that occurred during a beach vacation with her family.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star sat down with her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday and recalled the time she had an unfortunate bikini mishap while swimming with her daughter, Lola. Talking about her previous fondness for silicone breast enhancers, Kelly admitted that she nearly traumatized Lola – who was only five at the time – when one popped out during a trip to the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares heartfelt videos from son's graduation

"I told you I used to wear those chicken cutlet things, they're like silicone, they stick on," she said to Ryan while highlighting her chest with her hands.

Recalling the embarrassing moment, Kelly explained: "We were on vacation, and I put one on under my bikini and I was like, 'This looks amazing,' and Mark's like, 'It's adorable'. He doesn't look, he's not paying attention, he's like, 'Yes, you look great,' without looking.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives surprise reaction from her famous followers

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

"So we went into the water, we went for a swim, and my daughter was like, she was tiny – she was like five years old – and she's like, 'Oh my God, a jellyfish, mommy a jellyfish.

Kelly's fans were in hysterics over her bikini mishap

"I looked down and I realized that one had escaped. I was like, 'No, that's not a jellyfish, honey. That's mommy's ego floating away… what's left of it."

Fans loved Kelly's story and quickly reacted to a video of the discussion that was shared on Instagram, with many posting crying with laughter emojis to express their amusement.

Kelly and Mark share three children

One fan responded: "I'm dying. This is the funniest story. Thanks for sharing." A second said: "Omgosh!! Totally love this. Couldn't stop laughing!!" A third added: "So funny! 'That's Mommy's ego floating away!'" A fourth replied: "Comedy gold!"

Kelly shares Lola, now 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, with husband Mark Consuelos, whom she married in Las Vegas in 1996.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.