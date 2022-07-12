Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has the best story involving her name The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is a doting mother-of-three

Kelly Ripa has a close-knit family and loves nothing more than when her children all come together now they've flown the nest.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives surprise reaction from her famous followers

Each child has a sentimental story behind their name, but her daughter Lola's is the most fun - and unique!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star opened up about Lola's moniker during an episode of the ABC daytime show last summer.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Admitting that if their second child had been a girl, she and husband Mark Consuelos had originally thought of the name Sophia, she explained that everything changed when she went into labor.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

She said: "I was in labor, back of the cab, I was very uncomfortable! And the cab driver had the radio on a seventies station and Copacabana by Barry Manilow was playing. And that opening line, ‘Her name was Lola’ and I was like, ‘It’s a great name! We should write that down…"

If Lola had been a boy, meanwhile, Kelly and Mark had decided on calling her Joaquin. It's the name their firstborn, Michael, was originally going to be called, before both of Mark's grandfathers passed away and they decided to use their firstborn's name as a tribute to them.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola was going to be called Sophia

"And then with Joaquin, we finally had a child Joaquin," Kelly added.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprisingly candid confession about the beginning of her marriage

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

Lola is the most private out of Kelly and Mark's children and rarely posts on social media. What's more, she is also very strict about which photos her parents can share of her, something Kelly often jokes about.

Kelly is a doting mom to three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The 21-year-old lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and is an aspiring musician. Her brother Michael also lives in the neighbourhood, having graduated from New York University in the pandemic.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate joint venture together

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes tongue-in-cheek remark about her age in new photo that gets fans talking

Joaquin, meanwhile, flew the nest last September to attend the University of Michigan. He is the only child to have left New York City to study, and while he is a lot further away from his parents than his siblings are, he often pops home to see them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.