Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is too funny!

Kelly Ripa has proven once again that she doesn't take herself too seriously, after having the best reaction to a comment on a recent photo of her.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had shared a picture of herself relaxing on the stairs in her foyer at home, surrounded by her two pet dogs, Lena and Chewy.

The mother-of-two looked incredibly youthful in the snapshot, which resulted in Sharon Stone commenting on it saying: "U look 14."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa wows in stylish swimsuit

However, the TV star replied to Sharon, revealing that the image was "filtered". She wrote: "I filtered it, America has been through enough," alongside a series of crying with laughter emojis.

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprisingly candid confession about the beginning of her marriage

Fans were quick to reply to her comment, with one writing: "You are hilarious," while another wrote: "You are so funny." A third added: "Kelly, funny as always."

Kelly has been having a great time of late, with her show Generation Gap airing for the first time last week.

Kelly Ripa looked incredibly youthful in her latest photo

She also went on holiday with her husband Mark Consuelos - and it was the first one without their children in a quarter of a decade. The TV star opened up about the big milestone on Live.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate joint venture together

Detailing the adventure, she said: "This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents, without the tribe.

Mark and I were like what are we gonna do without the kids?" But the energetic duo had no issue finding activities as she admitted: "We had the time of our lives out in Utah. It was adventure time. We hiked every single day. It was beautiful and we were in Colorado too."

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos with youngest son Joaquin

Both Kelly and Mark shared photos from their trip on Instagram too, and it looked incredible. The first holiday in a while without their children is the latest milestone for the couple, who became empty nesters last year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes tongue-in-cheek remark about her age in new photo that gets fans talking

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant décor

Their youngest son Joaquin went to college in Michigan, and was the first of their kids to go and study in another state.

Their older children, Michael and Lola, both studied in New York City, where the family have lived for decades. Kelly and Mark have a gorgeous townhouse in the Upper East Side of the city, as well as a beachside home in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of time at the weekends.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.