Does Beauty Pie's new influencer-approved glow serum live up to the hype? Reviews are in

The Beauty Pie reviews are in on its new glow serum, YOUTHBOMB – and why has it sent fans wild? We’ve got details on the latest Beauty Pie launch that’ll have you signing up to the luxury beauty club in no time .
It’s one of Beauty Pie’s most highly anticipated skincare launches of 2022 but has the luxury beauty club’s new radiance serum, YOUTHBOMB™, lived up to the hype? The reviews are in – and much like the product itself, they’re glowing.
The new YOUTHBOMB™ 360 Radiance Concentrate, created in collaboration with world-renowned dermatologist Dr Andrew Markey – a first for Beauty Pie - created quite the buzz before it was even launched.
It has has since become the fastest selling new launch in Beauty Pie history. Wow!
YOUTHBOMB™ 360 Radiance Concentrate, typical price, £185, members pay £44, Beauty Pie
Promising the sort of dewy, glowing skin one can only dream of, this intense rejuvenating glow-booster is packed to the rafters with 15 illuminating active ingredients. A few drops of this hydrating, soothing elixir is designed to visibly firm, brighten, tighten and glow the skin. A genie in a bottle, if you will.
Designed to be used in the morning and topped up in the evening if desired, it’s been two-and-a-half years in the making. According to Dr Markey, it’s USP is that it replicates the ‘wow’ effect of newly revealed radiance his patients see post-facial treatments – all it’s about the glow, baby.
In his words: “It’s less about anti-ageing, and more about making the skin glow, radiate and ultimately reflect light better.”
Fans and beauty influencers have been putting YOUTHBOMB to the test with the reviews pouring in – and boy, are they good.
“It’s the Rolls-Royce of skin serums – it has brought my skin into high definition,” remarked one Beauty Pie member adding: “This stuff is amazing – you HAVE to buy this.” Another wrote, “I’ve been using this morning and night for two weeks, and it’s made an almost unbelievable difference – my skin is actually gleaming.”
“This is magic,” raved another Beauty Pie stan. “I’m never letting it go. I don’t know how you get a facelift in a bottle but someone has and they’ve done it with this. My skin looks and feels smooth, fresh and lifted since I started using this.”
If ever you needed a reason to sign up to Beauty Pie, trust us – this is it. As are these: some of their best-selling – and most raved about – products…
Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide, typical price £60, members price £16.50, Beauty Pie
Sweeping the board with five-star reviews, this serum promises to brighten, clear and reenergise skin while shrinking pores and preventing breakouts.
Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Cleansing Balm, typical price £45, members price £14, Beauty Pie
Is there anything better than a good face cleanse after a busy day? We think not, and Beauty Pie’s cleansing balm is a brilliant multi-action cleanser to leave skin soft, satisfied and squeaky clean.
Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer, typical price £35, members price £12.50, Beauty Pie
This genius SPF not only offers high sun protection, but the special formula helps to fight inflammation, and detoxes and hydrates the skin. A summer essential.
