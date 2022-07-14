Does Beauty Pie's new influencer-approved glow serum live up to the hype? Reviews are in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s one of Beauty Pie’s most highly anticipated skincare launches of 2022 but has the luxury beauty club’s new radiance serum, YOUTHBOMB™, lived up to the hype? The reviews are in – and much like the product itself, they’re glowing.

BEAUTY PIE: What is it, how it works and the best Beauty Pie products to try

The new YOUTHBOMB™ 360 Radiance Concentrate, created in collaboration with world-renowned dermatologist Dr Andrew Markey – a first for Beauty Pie - created quite the buzz before it was even launched.

It has has since become the fastest selling new launch in Beauty Pie history. Wow!

YOUTHBOMB™ 360 Radiance Concentrate, typical price, £185, members pay £44, Beauty Pie

Promising the sort of dewy, glowing skin one can only dream of, this intense rejuvenating glow-booster is packed to the rafters with 15 illuminating active ingredients. A few drops of this hydrating, soothing elixir is designed to visibly firm, brighten, tighten and glow the skin. A genie in a bottle, if you will.

Designed to be used in the morning and topped up in the evening if desired, it’s been two-and-a-half years in the making. According to Dr Markey, it’s USP is that it replicates the ‘wow’ effect of newly revealed radiance his patients see post-facial treatments – all it’s about the glow, baby.

MORE: 23 best tanning drops for your face

READ: The new skincare product launches to get excited about this summer

In his words: “It’s less about anti-ageing, and more about making the skin glow, radiate and ultimately reflect light better.”

Fans and beauty influencers have been putting YOUTHBOMB to the test with the reviews pouring in – and boy, are they good.

“It’s the Rolls-Royce of skin serums – it has brought my skin into high definition,” remarked one Beauty Pie member adding: “This stuff is amazing – you HAVE to buy this.” Another wrote, “I’ve been using this morning and night for two weeks, and it’s made an almost unbelievable difference – my skin is actually gleaming.”

“This is magic,” raved another Beauty Pie stan. “I’m never letting it go. I don’t know how you get a facelift in a bottle but someone has and they’ve done it with this. My skin looks and feels smooth, fresh and lifted since I started using this.”

If ever you needed a reason to sign up to Beauty Pie, trust us – this is it. As are these: some of their best-selling – and most raved about – products…

Superdrops Brightening Niacinamide, typical price £60, members price £16.50, Beauty Pie

Sweeping the board with five-star reviews, this serum promises to brighten, clear and reenergise skin while shrinking pores and preventing breakouts.

SHOP: The setting sprays to see your makeup through the 2022 heatwave

Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Cleansing Balm, typical price £45, members price £14, Beauty Pie

Is there anything better than a good face cleanse after a busy day? We think not, and Beauty Pie’s cleansing balm is a brilliant multi-action cleanser to leave skin soft, satisfied and squeaky clean.

Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer, typical price £35, members price £12.50, Beauty Pie

This genius SPF not only offers high sun protection, but the special formula helps to fight inflammation, and detoxes and hydrates the skin. A summer essential.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.