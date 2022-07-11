Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal realities of their height difference in tongue-in-cheek photo The couple look amazing in blue together!

Live with Kelly and Ryan host, Kelly Ripa is a social media savvy celeb who enjoys sharing personal details about her relationship with Mark Consuelos with her admirers.

The couple, who have been married for 26 years, recently had a vacation together for the Fourth of July, where they relaxed but also partook in activities such as rock climbing.

Kelly, 51, shared a picture on Instagram of her and her husband Mark, also 51, enjoying a date night but the image came with a twist as it revealed a rather relatable problem they face regarding their height difference.

Kelly's caption for the image, which appears to have been snapped in mid-motion because Kelly's hand is poised to seize Mark's, reads: "Almost completely compatible," alluding to their difference in height as she is unable to reach his hand.

“Can't have everything”, Mark wrote under his wife's Instagram post, accompanied with multiple laughing emojis to demonstrate how the couple is ideal in their own ways.

One fan commented: “compatible every other way!!! That’s what counts….” and another added: “love y’all !!! I think you’ll get over the arm length dilemma.”

Kelly chose a black silk coord outfit with the top having a flowery pattern and wide legs for the bottoms. To elevate the look for the evening and to add that element of elegance, she paired the combination with high heels.

Despite the confusion of many admirers who compared the outfit to pyjamas, Kelly looked chic nonetheless. Kelly looked sophisticated in the ensemble, accessorising it with a simple gold band and a necklace tucked under her shirt.

With a nudey-pink lip and a natural radiance, Kelly's golden hair had a subtle wave to it to go with the look.

With his navy zipper jacket, button-down shirt, and casual pants on the bottom, Mark was wearing a similar outfit to Kelly, both rocking the blue.

Kelly and Mark have three kids

Kelly appears to be taking a well-deserved break before heading back to the set, spending time with husband and Riverdale actor Mark, and adorably matching their outfits along the way!

