Kelly Ripa delivers impressive family beach photo to celebrate her new TV show

Kelly Ripa rarely misses a workout and her hard work has definitely paid off. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host dazzled her fans with a snapshot in which she was wearing a tiny orange bikini.

In the throwback she's posing in the sea with her husband, Mark Consuelos, their three children and his parents too.

Kelly protected her face from the sun with a chic, straw hat and they all looked to be having a wonderful vacation.

The Instagram post was in honor of her new game show Generation Gap as she explained in the caption which read: "#tbt 2008. A Consuelos family reminder to watch Generation Gap tonight at 9pm, 8 central on ABC. Bikinis optional. We’ve been bridging the gap for years! #generationgap #abc."

Mark was excited by the news and commented: "AmZing !!!! Can’t wait!!! 3 hearts," and Kelly's good friend, news anchor David Muir weighed in too. He wrote: "Let's go," along with a heart emoji.

The show's premiere comes days after the couple returned from a milestone vacation.

Kelly shared a throwback family photo from a vacation gone by

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-three detailed their latest adventure and confessed: "This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents, without the tribe. Mark and I were like what are we gonna do without the kids?"

But the energetic duo had no issue finding activities as she admitted: "We had the time of our lives out in Utah. It was adventure time. We hiked every single day. It was beautiful and we were in Colorado too."

Both Kelly and Mark shared photos from their trip and it looked magical.

Kelly is hosting a new game show Generation Gap

It was the perfect opportunity to focus on their marriage too as Kelly previously shared a very unusual snippet from their holiday.

The TV host posted an unbelievable rock climbing photo showing the pair of them scaling an impressive rock face.

She captioned it: "Couples therapy," and fans were in utter disbelief at the feat.

