Rebel Wilson looks so in love in tender moment with girlfriend Ramona Agruma The Pitch Perfect star went public with her girlfriend in June

Rebel Wilson sparked an emotional response from her fans when she shared a sweet moment between her and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The happy couple – who went public in June – looked so in love as they joked around on a swing while enjoying time in Bodrum, Turkey, on Wednesday during a stop on their romantic European getaway.

Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she gazed adoringly at Ramona, who sweetly pushed her girlfriend back and forth on the ornate swing that overlooked the city lights below.

Sharing the tender moment on Instagram, Rebel captioned the post: "Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we're doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R."

Fans rushed to share their glee over the adorable couple, with one responding; "Awwwww this is so beautiful. Happiness is the most important thing in life and if she brings you happiness it doesn't matter who you love."

Fans loved seeing Rebel and Ramona so happy

A second said: "You two are beautiful! Enjoy every moment, don't be afraid of anyone taking pictures of your love. Absolutely beautiful." A third added: "Love you, Rebel, it's so nice seeing you happy and sharing that with us. Thank you," and a fourth gushed: "You look the happiest I've ever seen you on socials, you are radiating."

The Australian actress introduced her fans to Ramona, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, on 9 June during Pride month. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the pair.

Rebel and Ramona went public in June

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners. Ramona had made several appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship.

Just weeks before she revealed her girlfriend, Rebel admitted she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

