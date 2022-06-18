Rebel Wilson stuns in flirty dress as she steps out with new girlfriend Rebel revealed her relationship status during Pride Month

Rebel Wilson is currently enjoying the Italian sunshine with some friends and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, who is the founder of a sustainable fashion brand.

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in retro style three-piece bikini

On Saturday, the pair stepped out together holding hands and they both flashed huge smiles as they walked through the Italian streets. Rebel looked absolutely stunning in a flirty, yellow summer dress that perfectly accentuated her figure, whereas Ramona had opted for a striking black power suit with a white cop top underneath. For their footwear, Rebel went for some heels with Romana deciding to wear a pair of strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona are the perfect couple in stunning dresses

The Pitch Perfect star had a simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Ciao bellas," and her followers were instantly driven wild.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new selfie earns praise following Wikipedia's pre weight-loss photo debacle

MORE: Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson

Many shared strings of heart emojis, as one enthused: "Angels," and a second added: "Ciao babes!" and a third complimented: "Beautiful pair."

A fourth shared: "This is adorable!! You deserve nothing but the best," while a fifth posted: "You look happier than you ever have!!!! Shine on Bella's. Love wins!!!!"

The pair looked very happy as they stepped out together

And in a lengthy comment, another penned: "I love everything about this photo – it's in Italy, the giant cobblestones, the olive tree, the Juliet balcony, the colours, the shoes, the sandals, the bag, the suit, the dress, the reference to 'Bellas' but my favourite bit is the smiles!"

READ: Rebel Wilson opens up about horrifying #MeToo experience with actor

MORE: Rebel Wilson is considering surrogacy and 'going for motherhood by myself'

On her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old shared an insight into their Italian adventure as they posed on a wooden bridge overlooking the water.

She also shared another glimpse of the pair together with Ramona lovingly looking her beau.

The pair have been spending time in Italy

Rebel came out earlier this month, but her friends have revealed that the loved-up pair have been dating for six months and that their relationship is "very serious".

DISCOVER: The cast of Senior Year and where you've seen them before

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares bittersweet and chaotic glimpse into Senior Year

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners. Ramona has made appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship.

Just weeks before she came out, Rebel revealed she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.