Rebel Wilson turns heads with very bold beachwear during sun-soaked vacation Bold and basic - the perfect pairing

Rebel Wilson has been keeping fans entertained all week on social media whilst away with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and their friends in Bodrum, Turkey.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, looks incredible in a flattering black swimsuit paired with black Givenchy sliders.

However, the showstopper that has caught our attention is her striking cover-up in vibrant colors, rocking the purple, blue, pink and yellow teens.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

The long sleeve number which she loosely tied around her waist, is said to be by the brand Emilio Pucci. Rebel looks radiant in the geometric prints and kaleidoscope of colors.

Rebel matches with her friend television presenter, Carly Steel, who stuns in contrasting red, yellow and pinks.

The actress, known for her comedic nature, pairs the beachwear with large aviators and a matching bag to the swim blazer. With a beaming smile, she poses on the deck by the ocean.

Her blonde hair is effortlessly swishing in the summer breeze. The outfit really accentuated her silhouette, looking so glamorous and Hollywood-chic.

Fans rushed to the comments to complement the look and one wrote: “Oh how cute! Love the outfits.” Another added: “Living your best life-good for you!!”

Rebel has been on quite the health journey and is proud of the body empowerment messages she spreads on social media.

Rebel enjoys sharing her health journey with fans to promote body confidence

In another holiday snap she wrote: “I just noticed I put on 3 kg's on my holiday. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."

She continued: "But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

It seems the Australian actress is staying at Kaya Palazzo Resort & Residences, Le Chic Bodrum, relaxing by the crystal clear sea and sunbathing on the golden sand.

It is safe to say Rebel is rocking that radiant summer look as she takes some time away from acting to recharge.

