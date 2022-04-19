Rebel Wilson denies 'misleading' weight loss claims: 'This was never my diet' The actress shot down rumours that she followed the Mayr Method diet plan

Actress Rebel Wilson has never shied away from talking about her weight loss, even referring to it during her opening monologue at the BAFTAs this year, but on Sunday the star was forced to shoot down fresh claims surrounding her weight loss.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a screenshot of a new report that she followed the Mayr Method diet plan. Rebel captioned the photo: "This was NEVER my diet." The Pitch Perfect star continued: "Also have NEVER endorsed diet pills or magic weight loss pills."

She pleaded with her followers: "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam. Do not send it to me as a DM – report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it. If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media."

She concluded her posts: "It's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways. Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys."

The Mayr Method, which Rebel denies following, cuts out certain foods, reduces sugar and encourages eating habits such as chewing food thoroughly. It also recommends starting the day with a big breakfast, with meals getting smaller throughout the day.

Rebel Wilson denied rumours surrounding her diet on Instagram Stories

Rebel has previously put her weight loss down to a "year of health" in 2020, but instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel said that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the 42-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

Rebel Wilson credits her weight loss with walking

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

Rebel continued: "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

Rebel has spoken of her motivation to overhaul her lifestyle

Speaking of why she waited until her 40s to overhaul her health and wellbeing, she explained: "It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."

