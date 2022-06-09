Rebel Wilson reveals she's found her 'princess' in intimate new photo - 'love is love' The Senior Year star looks as happy as can be

Rebel Wilson got fans talking when she took to social media to share that she had finally found what she had been looking for all along.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new selfie earns praise following Wikipedia's pre weight-loss photo debacle

The actress shared a photograph of herself with Ramona Agruma, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, and revealed that she was as happy as could be with her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson opens up about illness that changed her life

Implying that Ramona was her partner, she wrote: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," with a pair of heart and rainbow emojis.

She was quickly inundated with supportive messages from her friends, with one of them writing: "Gorgeous couple & dynamic duo. Love you guys."

MORE: Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson

Another of her friends simply said: "Love you," with the same hashtag she used, and a third commented: "Love you so much. Lovely people you are."

Rebel shared that she was happy with her "princess"

While her fans were left surprised, they couldn't have been happier for the Senior Year star, sharing several congratulatory messages such as: "Congrats! Happy for you," and: "Didn't expect that. But congrats all around," as well as a slew of rainbow emojis.

The Australian actress has never explicitly spoken about her sexuality in the past and has preferred to remain on the quiet side about her private life.

MORE: Rebel Wilson opens up about horrifying #MeToo experience with actor

MORE: Rebel Wilson is considering surrogacy and 'going for motherhood by myself'

However, she recently did reveal that she was seeing someone, saying she was "happily in a relationship," after being introduced via a set-up.

"He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!" she told the U Up podcast.

The actress hasn't commented on her sexuality as such

"I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps," adding that she had been on and off the Raya dating app.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.