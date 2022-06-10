Rebel Wilson's new romance with Ramona Agruma is 'very serious,' say friends They have been dating for six months

Rebel Wilson's friends have shared details of her new romance, revealing that it is "very serious" and they have been together almost six months.

The Australian actress introduced her fans to new girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, on 9 June during Pride month. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned the picture.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

Now, her close friends have broken their silence, and revealed that they're "super happy" together.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," the "insider told People . "It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her secure with someone."

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners. Ramona has made appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship.

Just weeks before she came out, Rebel revealed she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

Rebel Wilson shared this picture with fans

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

They were set-up by a mutual friend, and she added that it helped to "escalate things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source".

"I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps," admitting that she had been on and off the Raya dating app.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have been enjoying getting to know each other

Rebel lost over 80lbs after she began her year of health in 2020, revealing that her desire to become a mother influenced her decision to change her habits.

The 42-year-old also shared that she is considering surrogacy and sperm donors as part of her journey to motherhood.

