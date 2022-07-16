Cillian Murphy's idyllic life with wife and sons post Peaky Blinders The Irish actor prefers life outside the spotlight

Cillian Murphy has been a firm fixture on TV for years following six seasons of Peaky Blinders, but now he's ushered in the end of an era with the show's completion meaning family life is very different for him.

The actor was spending half the year away from his wife, Yvonne, and their two sons, Malachy, 16, and Aran, 14, while he filmed the show in Los Angeles.

MORE: Cillian Murphy's throwback photo with dashing dad is too good to miss

It wrapped shooting in 2021 and the finale episode aired in April 2022. The conclusion would have been bittersweet for Cillian, after working on the show for almost a decade, however, being back with his family full time was welcomed all round.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peaky Blinders to be adapted into a dance show

The dad-of-two previously revealed how tough it was to be apart from his loved ones.

Speaking to GQ, he said: "That work-life balance thing is hard. I have an amazing wife and I couldn't do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle."

MORE: Cillian Murphy's teenage sons look just like him in childhood photo

MORE: Peaky Blinders star admits he 'can't wait to move on' from show - details

He continued: "I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does."

Cillian has been married to Yvonne since 2004

Back in 2005, he swore he didn't need to be in Los Angeles saying: "I'd be tremendously far away from my family — I'd never see them."

Now though, Cillian is back in his home country with his wife and boys by his side and he couldn't be happier.

MORE: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's private home life in £1.4m Dublin home revealed

MORE: Peaky Blinders fans left sobbing as they praise 'beautiful' tribute to Helen McCrory

The family moved from London to Dublin in 2015, and he said it was a great decision and told The Irish Times.

Cillian was spending half the year filming in LA while his family were in Ireland

"The kids are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital – like New York or London or wherever – it’s excellent and exciting and stimulating in your 20s and 30s.

"Then there’s a point where the things that were excellent and stimulating are now a bit sort of tedious and draining. You want something quieter and that’s what we did."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.