Retired footballer Gary Lineker shared the sweetest tribute on social media on Wednesday, as he took to his Instagram Stories to wish his ex-wife a happy birthday in a very heartfelt message.

The Match of the Day presenter uploaded a gorgeous picture of Danielle Bux looking super stylish in a black-and-white photo that showed her in a strappy summer dress with her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail as she cut into a towering cake.

Gary gushed in his caption: "Happy **rd birthday to this wonderful human being. The most thoughtful, funny and kind person I know. Have a great one @danielle bux."

The former couple were married from 2009 to 2016 but reportedly split up after Danielle wanted to have a child together and dad-of-four Gary felt his family was complete.

The pair have remained incredibly good friends since their divorce, however.

Gary and Danielle divorced in 2016

Last year, Gary also wished his ex a lovely birthday, sharing a photo from their relationship that showed them celebrating together.

"Happy birthday to this very special lady," he wrote. "Have a great one @daniellebux. Cheers." In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mirror, Gary spoke about his enduring affection for Danielle, even describing her as his "best mate".

He told the newspaper: "We still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

The former couple have remained good friends

Danielle is now married to American lawyer Nate Greenwald, with whom she shares her daughter Romy, four. She is also mum to daughter Ella from a previous relationship and Ella and Gary are still in regular contact, too.

After the U.S loosened travel restrictions last year, the star expressed his delight at being able to travel to Boston to see Ella, who is studying at Boston University and who Gary sweetly called "my wonderful stepdaughter".

