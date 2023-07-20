Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy's throwback with his dashing dad is too good to miss

Cillian Murphy is the owner of some striking good looks - and now we know where he got them from.

The Irish actor previously shared a rare family snapshot on Instagram in which he was being carried as a child by his dad, Brendan Murphy.

Cillian looked cute as can be in the throwback image as his father held him tightly for a sweet photo opportunity.

Cillian shared the throwback image with his dad

The star had already adopted his pensive stare and pout, while his father looked a little more joyous.

However, the resemblance was undeniable and Brendan's bone structure was clearly passed on to his son.

© Getty Cillian grew up in Ireland

Cillian was born to his father - who worked for the Irish Department of Education - and his French teacher mother, Jane.

He has three siblings, Paidi, Sile and Orla and Cillian went on to have two children of his own with his wife, Yvonne McGuiness.

© Getty Images Cillian and his wife Yvonne are rarely photographed

The Peaky Blinders star is a very proud father to his two teenage sons, Malarchy, 17, and Aran, 16, and his youngest is following in his acting footsteps.

Several years ago, Aran took on the role as Hamnet - Shakespeare's prematurely dead son - and performed on stage in the UK, New York, Boston, and Hong Kong.

Photos from the predominantly one-man show prove that he bears an uncanny resemblance to his father.

Cillian, 47, applauded Aran's performance, as did The New York Times, and he told the publication: "He was so chilled about it, you know? He would come off stage and ask what the score was in the Liverpool game. And, again, you’re slightly jealous of that! "There’s the danger that over analyzing everything can erode the simplicity."

© Getty Images Cillian is starring in the new Oppenheimer movie

Cillian and his family now live back in Ireland after years in London and he cited some interesting reasons for the move.

He told The Irish Sun: "We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015.

© Robert Viglasky Cillian - who starred in Peaky Blinders for nine years - now lives back in Ireland

"It's kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home, that seems to be a common narrative for Irish people. And then we wanted the kids to be Irish."

He continued: "They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens, they had very posh English accents, and I wasn’t appreciating that too much so we decided to come back. And you know, parents are at a certain age, it was just a nice time to come home."