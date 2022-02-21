Peaky Blinders star admits he 'can't wait to move on' from show - details The actor is looking forward to future projects

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby, has admitted that he "can't wait to move on" from the BBC show.

The actor revealed in a recent interview that while he feels a profound love for the series, he doesn't want to "pigeonhole" himself by staying in the role for too long.

When asked about whether he would consider taking part in a potential spin-off series that would see younger Peakies take on rival gangs in London, Harry said: "It all sounds very epic. It would be nice to step into a new role – Finn stepping into a new role, is what I mean.

"The love that I've had for Peaky, and what it's given me, and what it's taught me – with all due respect, I can't wait to channel and start a new avenue in my acting. I want to try and do stuff that's completely the opposite to Peaky," he told Digital Spy.

"For practical reasons as an actor, you don't want to pigeonhole yourself. I don't want to be doing Peaky until my mid-to-late 20s, just because I reckon in the future that would be a hindrance for me. But, still inside me, though, I would love to continue that story."

Harry Kirton plays Finn Shelby

He went on to say that while he is "keen" to do a spin-off show, he doesn't want to tarnish the image painted by his co-star Cillian Murphy and show creator Steven Knight. "I would hate to come out with some half-quality sequel – not on their side, but potentially on my side," he said, adding: "Not that I'm doubting myself, but I just don't want to step on anyone's toes. Even though it would be a lot of fun. With all due respect, I can't wait to move on."

Peaky Blinders return on Sunday 27 February

Series six director, Anthony Byrne, recently told The Sunday Times that Steven is hoping to create a spin-off series that will see the younger members of the Peaky gang "coming to London and causing havoc and maybe getting involved with other gangs," hinting that those younger characters could be introduced in the upcoming season.

Peaky Blinders series six premieres on Sunday 27 February at 9pm on BBC One.

