Russell Crowe pleads with fans after his mum is left in tears during family holiday in Italy The Gladiator star's father John passed away last year

Russell Crowe is enjoying an incredible family holiday with his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, his sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, and his mother Jocelyn in Rome, Italy, and couldn't help but share an incredible story with his fans on social media.

MORE: Russell Crowe shares heartbreaking family news with his fans

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to reveal that his mother had been moved to tears after feeling the presence of her late husband, Russell's father John, and pleaded with fans to "look, call and visit" their parents and "show them love".

There’s noise and birds , but you can hear the unmistakable refrain as it floats up to us… pic.twitter.com/hp1oINTBZl — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 19, 2022

Russell shared a video taken during the family's visit to the Vatican

"A very special experience as a family yesterday. Got to walk through the Vatican Museum by ourselves. Amazing. My mum had walked these corridors with my father 20+ years ago with the thousands of tourists that flock here daily and make it the third most popular museum globally," he began to tell his followers.

RELATED: Russell Crowe makes very rare public appearance with girlfriend, 31

READ: Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

"This time, with arrangements in place, we pushed her in a wheelchair down those same corridors. No tourist crowd, just us. My dad passed in 2021, but of course, every fascinating corridor has its memories for her, directly associated to him.

The actor posted a rare photo of himself and his two sons

"We were given access to rooms, perspectives and parts of the collection you don't get to see as a regular tourist. As we squeezed into a tiny private elevator and ascended to a balcony few get to see, she squeezed my hand and said, 'I wish your father was here.'"

Revealing the moment that made Jocelyn cry, he continued: "We stepped on to the balcony, a majestic sweeping view of Rome. From somewhere in the Vatican we could hear the Swiss Guard band rehearsing. The music floated up to us. It took me a few moments to realize they were playing "Danny Boy", one of the songs we played at his funeral.

Russell's girlfriend Britney has accompanied him on his summer holiday

"Of all songs, of all times… how? I looked at my mum, she looked at me. My father's presence overwhelmed us both. She had a little cry and I kissed her on the head. He was with her. If you're lucky enough to have your parents around, look after them. Call, visit, show them love."

Fans were left in tears over the actor's experience. "Goosebumps Russell. I'm sure your mum had the most immense feeling of peace and love and what a place to feel that," wrote one, whilst a second added: "I'm crying."

A third remarked: "Beautiful! Made me cry."