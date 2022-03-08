Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend' The actor took to Twitter to pay tribute

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52.

Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a hard time accepting it. Genius player. Grand company. Loyal friend."

WATCH: Remembering Shane Warne

On Monday, he then returned to social media to share his last photo of the sportstar. The image shows Russell and Shane sitting around a dining table and surrounded by friends as they smile for the camera.

Russell explained: "Gold medalists, billionaires, fastest gun in the world. Oscars. Amy when she was a baby shark. Our last Crown dinner. Lots of love Shane."

Among the guests in attendance was Olympic gold medallist in shooting, Russell Mark (far left) and his daughter Lauryn, also a champion shooter.

Shane, who is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died on Friday of a suspected heart attack on Koh Samui island, where he was holidaying.

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley have both shared heartfelt tributes

The Australian government is bringing his body back to Australia where he will be given a state funeral. A senior Thai police official said the post mortem exam showed no signs of foul play in the 52-year-old's death.

A huge number of friends have spoken out in the wake of his death – including former fiancée Elizabeth Hurley. Sharing several touching photos of the pair, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Shane shared three children with ex Simone

Elizabeth's son Damian also penned a heartfelt tribute. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known," he wrote. "My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

The sportsman sadly leaves behind three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 20, and Jackson, 22 - all of whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

