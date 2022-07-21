Ryan Gosling makes candid revelation about Eva Mendes and daughters interrupting work The two are parents to two daughters

Ryan Gosling may best be known as a Hollywood heartthrob, but he's also a doting father to two daughters with longtime partner Eva Mendes.

Sometimes, they're able to get involved with his projects as well, although in a recent interview, he opened up about how that could sometimes get in the way of things.

VIDEO: Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

When speaking with Good Morning America about his performance in The Gray Man, he was asked by Amy Robach about a particular moment when a call from his partner interrupted a shoot.

"The whole sequence hinges on me being handcuffed to this bench," Ryan explained. "And we're in Prague, and there's lots of explosions going off.

"And I was there with Eva and the kids and they were in a hotel nearby and I got a call in the middle of one of the scenes so I hid behind one of the benches and used my free hand."

Ryan revealed how Eva called during a shoot

He then revealed it was Eva saying, 'How long are these explosions gonna go on because the girls have a piano zoom class?'"

The response got a huge laugh out of Amy, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, and with Amy quipping: "Because priorities!"

Despite going on to give birth to Esmeralda and Amada, now seven and six, Eva didn't think she even wanted children - that was until she met Ryan.

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

The Hollywood couple first started dating while working on The Place Beyond the Pines

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

