Carrie Underwood posts rare photo of sons in heartfelt family update: 'I feel the need to share'

Carrie Underwood's country roots never stray too far, even while she is on vacation with her family!

She took to Instagram to reveal her latest getaway with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two kids, Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, and it doesn't get more country than this.

The star took her family and spent a couple days in none other than Dollywood, Dolly Parton's iconic theme park in the Pigeon Forge area of Knoxville, Tennessee. Carrie shared adorable photos of the family's time at the amusement park, featuring her rarely-seen sons having a blast as they enjoyed rides on the amusement park's roller coasters.

"We spent a few days @dollywood recently and I feel the need to share!" she wrote, and included a loved-up picture of her alongside her husband, both of them dressed fittingly for the occasion sporting workout gear.

The songstress explained: "What an amazing experience! We didn't know what to expect, but our time there was beyond amazing!"

Other photos in the heartfelt post included one of Mike crouching to hold his son's hand as they walked through the park, clips of the family enjoying different rides, and another adorable one proving just how much fun her children had, as it showed one of her boys passed out on his dad's lap after an adventure-filled day.

Carrie made Dollywood seem like an epic experience

Carrie gave a sweet shout-out to everyone who made their stay so enjoyable, writing: "Everyone was so friendly and helpful and the kiddos had a blast riding all the rides!"

She admitted that she already can't wait to go back, revealing: "I think this is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan!"

The couple appeared to have just as much fun as their two boys did

Fans gushed over the sweet pictures and raved about their own experiences at Dollywood, commenting: "We were also so blown away by Dollywood! So glad you guys had fun!" and: "Good to see the two of you out with the kids. Hope you didn't get swamped by fans and you were able to enjoy the family time," plus another fan endearingly wrote: "That's awesome, glad you all had a good time! I love that you've got a tiny shirt on your hand, total mom move and so precious."

The country star concluded the family update with: "Thanks #Dollywood for the fun times and the memories! We’ll see you again soon!"

