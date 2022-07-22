Carrie Underwood shares incredible view of endless garden on 400-acre family farm

Carrie Underwood lives on the most incredible 400-acre farm in Tennessee – and on Thursday, she gave fans a close-up view of her "happy place".

The country music singer shared a stunning video on Instagram of her sprawling garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood supported by son after unexpected intruder invades her garden

Captioning the video – which was accompanied by her song Garden from her new album Denim & Rhinestones – Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

Fans rushed to compliment the singer on her impeccable garden, with one responding: "That's a serious garden you got there green thumbs!" A second joked: "You could change career with those gardening skills but hope you won't." A third added: "That's impressive Carrie. Your garden is amazing!"

Carrie lives in Franklin with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob. The couple spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Carrie's incredible garden left fans seriously impressed

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

Before the couple moved into their "forever home", they lived in the affluent Nashville suburb of Brentwood in a four-bedroom home which they sold in 2019 for $1.4million. The 7,000-square-foot mansion featured four bathrooms, a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, and a walk-out basement with heated marble floors.

