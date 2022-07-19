Carrie Underwood reveals exciting cause for celebration with fans So well deserved!

The wins won't stop coming for Carrie Underwood! Months after the release of her latest single, Ghost Story, the major bop is still going strong, and the songstress just celebrated yet another achievement.

Carrie took to Instagram to share the exciting news, thanking fans for the continued support – and listening – of Ghost Story, which she used to kick off the release of her new album, Denim and Rhinestones.

The star revealed that the song took the number one spot on Sirius XM's modern country station, The Highway, on their Hot 30 Weekend Countdown, proving just how much fans are still loving the song months after its release.

The radio station gave Carrie some love on Instagram, writing: "Huge congratulations to @carrieunderwood for winning the No. 1 spot in this weekend's Hot 30 Countdown with her song Ghost Story!"

Fans did not hesitate to double down on the praise for the superstar, writing: "She is so awesome!" and: "I love that song so much!!" as well as: "Congrats Carrie! You and this song totally deserve it!"

Others added: "Carrie is the best!" plus: "Congrats girl I’m so proud of you."

The exciting accomplishment

The Before He Cheats hitmaker has been celebrating and promoting her most recent music the best way she knows how.

She's been performing her new album nationwide with a 43-state tour of the same name and with appearances on the stages of CMA Fest, Stagecoach, and of course, at the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

The star has been rocking stage after stage

She even recently shared the stage with none other than the iconic Guns N' Roses, admitting that it was undoubtedly a highlight of her career.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted a series of photos of her on stage with Guns N' Roses and gushed: "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses. Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was electric. Until next time."

