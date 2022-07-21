Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have very different approaches when it comes to socializing The award-winning country star shares two children with her husband

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are both famous in their own right and have a legion of fans around the world - but when it comes to their personal life, they are relatively private.

However, the award-winning singer made a surprise revelation about their differences when it comes to socialising in a recent interview on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen.

The former American Idol star revealed that while she prefers to stay at home, Mike loves nothing more than socialising with friends.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

She said: "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out. "I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

Discussing her family life during another recent interview on Absolute Radio Country, the award-winning artist admitted that she's happiest when she is at home.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have different approaches to socialising

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

The couple share two children together

It's no wonder that Carrie enjoys being at home when she can, as she's forever touring around the globe. The singer has had her residency, Reflection, over the last six months, and opened up about it during an interview on UK daytime show, Lorraine.

During this time, Carrie's children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

The family live in Nashville

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

