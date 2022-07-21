Carrie Underwood shares never-before-seen video that gets fans talking The early 90s video is everything

Carrie Underwood shared the most epic throwback video on Friday as she posted a never-before-seen clip of her singing from what appeared to be 1993 when Carrie was 10. With permed hair and wearing a black and white patchwork shirt with zig zag detailing, the young Carrie paired the look with tapered black pants, a classic for the time.

She was singing Blame It On Your Heart, the 1993 hit for Patty Loveless, and the video then cut to 2022, with Carrie singing the song on stage as part of the Grand Ole Opry's Opry Loves the 90s event which airs Saturday 23 July on Circle.

She tagged the video with the meme phrases "how it started" and "how it's going" and fans loved the video, calling it a "full circle" moment for the 39-year-old.

"Remarkable then, remarkable now!" added another while many praised her singing voice.

In the 2022 video, Carrie wore her blonde hair in her now classic straight style with a middle parting, and rocked a feathered purple gown.

Opry Loves the 90s is a special one-off event airing at 9/8c with performances from the likes of Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young. Kelsea will be singing the 1999 Chicks hit Cowboy Take Me Away, while Keith will take on Sold (Grundy County Auction) by John Michael Montgomery from 1995.

The star has been rocking stage after stage

Carrie recently released her ninth studio album Denim and Rhinestones, and has been performing her new album nationwide with a 43-state tour of the same name, as well as appearances on the stages of CMA Fest and Stagecoach.

She even recently shared the stage with Guns N' Roses, admitting that it was undoubtedly a highlight of her career.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted a series of photos of her on stage with Guns N' Roses and gushed: "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses. Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was electric. Until next time."