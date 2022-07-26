Loose Women's Christine Lampard makes surprising revelation about meeting husband Frank

Christine Lampard has opened up about her "old-fashioned courtship" with her partner Frank Lampard.

MORE: Christine Lampard makes candid confession about dealing with 'anxiety' after having kids

Speaking on the Pride of Britain Life Changing Stories podcast, the Loose Women star - who met the former footballer at Pride of Britain in 20009 - revealed how she almost didn't meet her future husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

"It was October 6, 2009, the Grosvenor House Hotel," she recalled. "I was doing the One Show and I was worried about coming in late but I thought, 'No, I am going to go'.

READ: Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

"Then Frank decided last minute - so technically neither of us was meant to be there at all. It turned out our tables were beside one another. A couple of people claim they were the reason we met."

After a brief introduction by Piers Morgan, the footballer manager told Christine how he watched her presenting on The One Show.

"I said, 'OK, give me one of the guests I've interviewed,' and he was able to tell me," she added. "We all mingled a bit and started to chat that night. He was heading off to Ukraine with England at the time. He called me on my way home which I thought was quite charming."

Christine and Frank pictured at Pride of Britain in 2017

The pair then spoke every day for the next ten days on their mobile phones. "The next time we met was a couple of weeks later so by then I felt like I knew him," she continued. "We'd done a very old-fashioned courtship. It was lovely."

MORE: Christine Lampard reflects on long-distance love with husband Frank

Reflecting on the night they met, Christine remarked: "We're very grateful we went along that night or we might never have met. It's one of those dates, we always go, 'That's our anniversary', it's alongside all the milestones in our life, forever."

The couple then tied the knot in December 2015, and are now parents to Patricia, three, and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021. Frank is also a dad to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from his previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.