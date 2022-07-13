Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

Christine Lampard was once again forced to reflect on her marriage with Frank Lampard, and how they endure a long-distance relationship.

Appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women, the 43-year-old and her fellow panellists discussed whether couples need to live together when one of them takes work in a different city.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

"I have weirdly not known anything else," explained Christine. "When he did play, we were obviously in London together, and he was at Chelsea, but he would be away two nights of the week at least.

"Then he would go away for the World Cup, which was six weeks and things like that, then once all that started to shift, we have been in London, a year in Manchester, two years in New York, a year in Derby, and now he is in Liverpool."

The couple, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments.

Reflecting on spending so much time apart, Christine added: "So there has always been some form of distance, and I have become very good at making a rented home, a home quite quickly because you can't get your place."

Christine is married to football star Frank Lampard

However, things get tricky when it comes to children's schools. "That is the crucial part of it, I think once the children are in school and if they are settled, it is a huge upheaval," she explained.

"To lift an entire family and to potentially move every year, which lots of people do. There are all sorts of jobs that involve that, and certainly football comes into it as well, but that is where I am still lucky."

Christine continued: "I have one more year before my little girl starts school because then the landscape changes entirely."

After the revelation, Christine admitted that she loves the freedom of travelling but expects that will soon change when their daughter Patricia starts school next year.

The couple and their two children Patricia and Freddie have a beautiful family home in London which is their main place of residence, however, they also have another property in Liverpool because of Frank's job as manager of Premier League club Everton.

