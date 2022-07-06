Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death The couple have been married for seven years

Christine Lampard made quite the revelation on Tuesday's Loose Women, admitting she would "haunt" husband Frank Lampard if he found love again after her death.

MORE: Christine Lampard reflects on long-distance love with husband Frank

The comments come as the panel discussed the actor, Damian Lewis, who has been spotted with a potential new love, American singer Alison Mosshart, 14 months after the death of his wife Helen McCrory.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

"It's a real act of love to be able to say to someone, 'I want you to live your life. I want you to go and be happy,'" she said, adding: "I'm not sure if I could say it. I love [Frank] so much, I can't begin to think what life's like without me in it.

MORE: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

SEE: Christine Lampard stuns in orange summer dress during Spanish holiday with kids and husband Frank

Co-host Collen Nolan then remarked: "You actually said you'd come back and haunt him?" To which, Christine responded: "And that might happen, it depends what has happened in that time… I think it's because I want to be part of it, that's the issue.

"I think I'm going to come back and be reincarnated or something, I don't think I could go that quickly... or quietly. I would be so bitter in my head that it's been taken away from me."

Christine, 43, has been married to former footballer Frank since December 2015 and together they share Patricia and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021. Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

The couple have been married for seven years

In a recent interview with Fabulous magazine, the TV star opened up about their blended family. Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

SEE: Christine Lampard's £10million family home with husband Frank is ultra-chic

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you’ve got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking about Patricia's relationship with her big sisters, Christine added: "I really welcome them being there because they're an extra pair of hands. Just last night, I was putting Freddie to bed and Isla kept an eye on Patricia.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.