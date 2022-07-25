Christine Lampard makes candid confession about dealing with 'anxiety' after having children The Loose Women star shares two children with Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has opened up about dealing with anxiety since becoming a mother to her two young children.

The Loose Women panellist, who has been married to former footballer Frank since December 2015, is a doting mum to Patricia, three, and little Freddie, who was born in March 2021. Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

In a new interview with The Mirror, the 43-year-old shared: "I try and be chilled but it’s made me much more anxious. It's created a form of health anxiety in me. Suddenly I think, 'I can't be ill because I’ve got to be here for you.'"

She added: "I have a constant worry about them - if I could zip them up in a NASA spacesuit it would be wonderful."

On wanting to protect them as much as she can, Christine explained: "I've become that mum, I think, 'You’re so precious, I’m here to protect you. I've become a bit more stressed but it’s all for the love of them.'"

Christine and Frank, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments. "I'm trying to have a good balance," she continued. "Frank's away and my family are back home so I have to be well-planned. The beauty of live telly is you know when you’re finished. I dip in and do my bits but I’m mostly at home."

The couple have been married since 2015

Reflecting on spending so much time apart, Christine recently said on Loose Women: "So there has always been some form of distance, and I have become very good at making a rented home, a home quite quickly because you can't get your place."

However, things get tricky when it comes to children's schools. "That is the crucial part of it, I think once the children are in school and if they are settled, it is a huge upheaval," she explained.

"To lift an entire family and to potentially move every year, which lots of people do. There are all sorts of jobs that involve that, and certainly football comes into it as well, but that is where I am still lucky."

