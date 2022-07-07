Christine Lampard inundated with helpful suggestions after sharing dinner time disaster with son Freddie The presenter has two children with Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard rarely shares snippets into her private life with her husband Frank Lampard and their two children, Patricia, three, and Freddie, who was born in March last year.

But on Wednesday, she made an exception to show her followers what dinner time looked like at her London family home.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

"The daily dinner disaster zone #freddie," she captioned a photo that showed part of Freddie and his highchair covered in broccoli and pasta. The contents of the plate had also reached the floor, which was partially covered with tomato sauce and small bits of pasta.

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, urging Christine to get her dog Minnie, to help clear out the food mess.

Christine shared a photo of Freddie at dinner time

"Dog?" suggested her stylist Angie Smith, whilst another wondered: "Where is the dog? They are wonderful at clearing up."

"You need a dog," wrote a third, whilst another mother added: "I know this very well- lucky. I have a dog that sits under the highchair."

Christine and Frank have had Minnie for years and are often pictured alongside them whilst out for walks or for lunches in the pub.

The pooch rarely features on Christine's Instagram but she has always dedicated a special post on her birthday, which falls in January.

Christine and Frank have two kids, Patricia and Freddie

Last year, the mother-of-two shared several sweet pictures of her and wrote: "Happy Birthday Minnie. Our gorgeous kind-hearted girl is the big 5 today."

Christine's post came just hours after she hosted Loose Women and revealed she wouldn't be happy if her husband Frank found love again after her death.

The comments came as the panel discussed the actor, Damian Lewis, who has been spotted with a potential new love, American singer Alison Mosshart, 14 months after the death of his wife Helen McCrory.

"It's a real act of love to be able to say to someone, 'I want you to live your life. I want you to go and be happy,'" she said, adding: "I'm not sure if I could say it. I love [Frank] so much, I can't begin to think what life's like without me in it."