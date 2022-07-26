Amanda Seyfried praised by fans as she seeks support for heartbreaking cause The star had an important message

Amanda Seyfried may be known for her acting, most recently for her stellar performance as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, but she is also a passionate activist.

The actress has never shied away from being upfront about her beliefs and causes she cares about, and actively promotes and fundraises with them in mind on social media and beyond.

Now, she has taken to Instagram to highlight a cause dear to her heart, pleading with followers to help in any way they can.

Sharing a video where she is directly addressing the camera, Amanda said: "Hi guys, our organization Inara is taking four refugees to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, that's one of seven summits, and it is no small feat."

Inara was founded by Arwa Damon in 2015, and supports and works with children from conflict areas who have suffered physical and mental harm.

The Mean Girls star further explained: "Our young refugee climbers have been injured physically and emotionally by the wars in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine.

Amanda's passionate message

She called on her followers to activate, asking: "So please, join me in supporting them to reach their goal, which is to raise enough money to help another 100 refugee children."

In her caption, the mom-of-two detailed the harrowing and heartbreaking circumstances the four refugees she is highlighting have faced, writing: "The climbers are Adnan, shot in the spine when he was 14 in Syria. Tania who lost 7 of her friends to the war in Ukraine. Shaqayeq whose father was killed before she was even born. And Safa who was burned."

The crew headed out to Mt. Kilimanjaro

In conclusion, she boldly stated: "We can't change the past but we can change how it impacts a child's future."

Her followers were quick to commend her and thank her for her work, commenting: "Done. Thank you for making me aware of this charity!" and: "Great cause," as well as: "It's next to impossible to express gratitude for everything you and the organization does."

