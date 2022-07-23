Amanda Seyfried's rarely seen daughter is adorable in sweet new photo The star took to social media

Amanda Seyfried shared the sweetest photo of her rarely-seen daughter Nina, five, on Saturday with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Taking to her Stories, the Mamma Mia actress posted an adorable picture of her little one filling up a large water tank from behind a fence.

Young Nina, who takes after her mom with her matching blonde locks, rocked a sporty pink cap and a matching floral T-shirt and short set.

The Mean Girls star lives on an idyllic farm in upstate New York with her husband Thomas Sadoski and two children Nina and Thomas, one.

The little one takes just after her mom

Amanda is a doting mother-of-two and does her best to protect her children's privacy by only posting photos facing away from the camera and followed suit with her most recent update.

Earlier this year, followers left comments on a stunning photo of Nina sporting a blue, long-sleeve unitard, basking in the sun.

Fans were left in awe of the beautiful sunny portrait – that looks straight out of a children's book – and were also quick to comment on what a perfect mini me Nina is of her mom.

They all noticed it, and how quickly she's grown, writing: "Omg she has gotten so big!!!" and: "Wow. So little Mingey," which is the star's Instagram handle.

Nina is so sweet

A third added: "Lovely little helper!" since Amanda captioned the sweet photo with: "Helps," along with a sun emoji.

Though her fans certainly gushed about her daughter, they also fawned over what a stunning property her upstate New York farm is, as the picture shows off its bright green, grassy hills and tall, luscious trees.

Amanda often shares picturesque glimpses of her rustic lifestyle with her husband Thomas, their days filled with fun outdoor activities with not only their children, but also with several of their farm animals.

Amanda and husband Thomas married in 2017, having a small and very private wedding while the Ted star was nine months pregnant with their first child.

