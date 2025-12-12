Sydney Sweeney's awkward lie detector test goes viral following unexpected question

Sydney Sweeney was forced to answer an awkward question during Vanity Fair's lie detector test segment on Thursday about undergoing plastic surgery, which she promptly denied having.

The 28-year-old actress sat down with her The Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried, during the interview to answer a series of unusual questions, one of which involved her body.

© Getty Images for GQ Sydney revealed that she had never gotten cosmetic work done

"There's been a question on everyone's mind recently, and I just have to ask. Are your boobs real?" Amanda queried. "Yes!" Sydney replied, appearing slightly shocked.

The Mamma Mia star then asked if Sydney had "ever had any work done on them", to which the blonde beauty responded: "No, I've never gotten any work done anywhere."

The polygraph examiner then confirmed to the pair that Sydney was telling the truth. "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully," she added.

Sydney's test comes just days after she confirmed to Allure that she had never gone under the knife. "I have never gotten work done. I am too scared of needles," she said.

The Euphoria actress then shared her frustration over social media users who were comparing her childhood photos to her current ones, claiming that she had undergone surgery.

"You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I'm gonna look different! Everybody on social media is insane!" she insisted.

© WireImage Sydney expressed her frustration about being compared to her younger self

The star then shared that her face was asymmetrical due to a wakeboarding accident that required stitches when she was a child. While speaking to Glamour UK, Sydney admitted that she once considered undergoing breast reduction surgery due to her intense insecurity.

"When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were. I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get [surgery] to make them smaller." She added that her mother convinced her to forgo the procedure.

© Getty Images The star revealed that she once wanted a breast reduction

"And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends," she quipped. Sydney underwent a major transformation to play the role of the famed boxer Christy Martin in the 2025 biopic Christy, and spent months gaining muscle and weight to fit the part.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she told W magazine.

© Instagram She transformed for the role of Christy Martin

"My body was completely different," she continued. "I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. My butt got huge. It was crazy! But it was amazing, I was so strong."

Sydney then had to lose the weight quickly after filming wrapped, as she had just seven weeks before she was due on set for The Housemaid and Euphoria.