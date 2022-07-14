Amanda Seyfried goes for daring new look after exciting Emmy news The first Emmy nom of her career!

Amanda Seyfried is one to keep out of the press, with her private life and acting career kept as apart from one another as possible.

However, The Mean Girls star took to Instagram to promote her latest collaboration with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, Jaeger LeCoultre.

In the captivating video, Amanda looks breathtaking in a classic black gown with her hair swept to the side. She uses her acting talents to sell the new "Rendez-Vous Dazzling Shooting Star" as she alternates between dreams and reality.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried's husband Thomas Sadoski entertained their baby son while watching the latest football match

The watch is stunning and has a striking look with its intricate embellishments. As the main character in the video, Amanda pairs the dramatic black ensemble with a more subtle look for her face, sporting a nude lip and smokey eye.

As she chases for her destiny, Amanda communicates her aspirations to the universe by captioning the post "In Pursuit of Chance," which is the theme of the collaboration.

As Amanda looks back at her watch, its shooting star flies over the dial, bringing her back to reality and guiding her to the future she sought. The sparkling star of the product reflects a shooting star and serves as the catalyst for her wish.

The brand commented on the collaboration and said: “In a mysterious and dramatic setting, the new video invites viewers to reflect on the meaning of chance, in life, in love and in the stars.”

Many fans were left speechless, only able to comment to heart and love-struck emojis. Others were able to string a sentence together, with one commenting: “This is beautiful!” Another added: “Star chasing a star! Great job! You are absolutely radiant!”

But this week also came with some of the biggest news of Amanda’s career, one that would be emotional for the Mamma Mia star. Fans were also flooding the comments with congratulations for Amanda’s emotional news and one said: “Congrats on your Emmy nomination!!!!!! You are amazing in The Dropout!!!”

Amanda is currently filming for "The Crowded Room," in which she will co-star with Tom Holland

The 74th Emmy Award nominees were announced on Tuesday and The Dropout on Hulu received six nominations, including one for Amanda for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - her first-ever Emmy nomination since the start of her career which began when she was just 17 years old.

In an interview with The New York Times Amanda commented on receiving the nomination and how in the industry, work can often go unseen and so she was even more grateful upon receiving the nomination for her work.

She said: “I’ve been making movies since I was 17, and this was different. I almost want to say, it’s different because it was seen. A lot of times, you do things and they don’t get seen, but it doesn’t take away from the experience of making it.”

