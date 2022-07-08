Amanda Seyfried reveals her beloved dog has been undergoing chemo - delivers important message Sending warm wishes to Finn!

When she isn’t singing and dancing in Greece, or taking to the red carpet, it is quite difficult to know what Amanda Seyfried is up to.

Amanda is notoriously private when it comes to her life outside of the cameras, so when she posted a video regarding her dog Finn, fans rushed to view what she had to say.

The Dropout actress posted a video on her Instagram account describing how her Australian Shepherd dog Finn, has been starting to recover from chemotherapy.

Beginning the minute long video by saying, “Congratulations Finny” the actress explains that this is Finn’s sixth and final treatment of chemo.

Sat in the front of the car, with Finn propped up in the back seat, Amanda explains her beloved pooch’s difficult battle against cancer.

The Mean Girls star, dressed rather casual in a light blue sweat and her hair thrown up said: “The doctor found a little tumor in his anal sack because he did a rectal exam and they took it out in surgery and we’ve been doing chemo. We’ve been lucky to be able to afford it.”

She claims that Finn has been a model patient, that there have been "no ill effects," and that he appears to be uninterested about the procedures, but Amanda has been spoiling him with tasty treats.

To her 5.5 million followers, she also emphasizes the importance of getting your dog examined when you visit the vet in the video.

Amanda explained: “This is all to say that rectal exams are really important because it’s not super, super common cancer but it’s not super, super rare and the sooner you find it, the easier it is to get rid of.”

The video ends with a close-up of a smiling Finn sporting a party hat decorated with confetti to remember the occasion.

Amanda and Finn have the cutest relationship

Fans shared their warm wishes with one commenting: “So so happy to hear he’s doing well!!! Congrats Finn!!! and you are the best mom to him.” Another added: “Such a strong doggo, I wish him the best because that’s what he deserves. your love is definitely helping him!”

The animal-loving actress created a Finley Instagram account in 2015, called @finnsite, and the famous dog has more than 75,000 followers.

We wish Finn a speedy recovery!

