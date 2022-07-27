Dakota Johnson steps out to showcase first look as Spider-Woman Her spidey senses are tingling

With Netflix's recent release of the adaptation of Persuasion, Dakota Johnson has been the talk of the movie industry, and now the star is joining Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe - and we’ve got a first look!

In February 2022, it was revealed that The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is set to star in the studio’s Madame Web movie.

Madame Web is portrayed as an old woman who was dependent on a life support system that resembled a spider web because she had myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness.

Dakota appears in pictures published by the Daily Mail, as she begins filming for the project.

The 32-year-old was photographed in Boston while sporting a dramatic red leather jacket, a black button-up cropped t-shirt, and a pair of navy blue mom-style jeans.

She wears some Dr Marten looking lace-up boots with the ensemble and a basic belt to tie the look together.

Dakota’s hair and makeup is left natural, wearing a slight bronze and nude lip for her glam.

A fan spots Dakota out filming in Boston

Based on her attire, it has been suggested that she will be playing Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter), not Madame Web.

Julia Carpenter is defined by Marvel as "an athletic young single mom" who was duped into participating in a supposedly harmless scientific study, which led to her acquiring abilities resembling those of Spider-Man.

The American comic is rather peculiar as Madame Webb never actively pursued any villains due to her advanced age and health issues.

Dakota recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her latest career moves

Sources have emphasised that the project may alter the narrative for this reason. However, she does have powers to foretell the future.

The movie is Sony's first adaptation of a contemporary comic book with a female playing the lead. We can't wait to see Dakota take on a more action-packed role!

