Dakota Johnson's show-stopping sheer jumpsuit will take your breath away

Dakota Johnson didn’t come to play games when she unveiled a striking new look at Gucci’s recent fashionable fete.

The Fifty Shades franchise star was glowing as she struck a pose in front of a foliage-covered backdrop at the Fashion House’s digital screening of Gucci Aria this week wearing a Gucci Ouverture sheer lace jumpsuit topped with floral print.

Dakota stunned in a sheer lace Gucci jumpsuit

Dakota paired it with a matching Gucci embroidered tulle bra and underwear set that was visible underneath it and topped the ensemble with a sequin short-sleeved sequin Gucci cardigan.

It doesn't look like the thesp's jumpsuit is available just yet, but we tracked down her Gucci-embroidered set on Farfetch.

Gucci GG embroidered lingerie set, $1,100, Farfetch

Dakota also wore her raven locks in soft waves, cascading down one side, and rocked a killer cat-eye.

Fans went wild when Gucci shared a photo of Dakota wearing the look, with one writing, “Omgggg Dakota!” adding fire and heart-eye emojis. “Love this look so much”, another chimed in.

The High Note star, who is one of the stars of Gucci's new campaign, was just beginning to dazzle though. She went on to pop up on James Corden’s new faux talk show Gucci Beloved in head-to-toe sequins - a different sequin cropped cardigan this time paired with a sequin top and multicolored sequin pants.

She finished the look with a Gucci Dionysus handbag.

Dakota appeared on James Corden's faux Gucci Beloved talk show for the campaign

The show is a part of Gucci’s new Gucci Beloved campaign and is "a playful ode to the Hollywood late-night talk show that shines the spotlight on an all-star lineup of celebrities and the House’s signature handbags," the brand captioned a video of the duo when they posted it on Instagram.

The campaign was directed by artist, photographer, and director Harmony Korine with creative direction by Alessandro Michele, and art direction by Christopher Simmonds.

Dakota stunned in an all-sequin Gucci ensemble

“We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star,” said Creative Director @alessandro_michele on the new campaign.

In the clip, James and Dakota have an awkward - and hilarious - exchange as they try to start the show.

