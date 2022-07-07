Dakota Johnson makes surprise revelation ahead of Persuasion release The anticipated release is more important now than ever

The 2022 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Persuasion with Dakota Johnson as the protagonist is set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow and fans are eagerly waiting upon release.

The actress, best recognised for her part in Fifty Shades of Grey, sits down for an unfiltered interview with Glamour where she talks about how important it was for her to portray a feminist heroine.

VIDEO: Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Jane Austen drama Persuasion

The Netflix film follows Anne Elliot, a shy woman who is still single and living at home at the age of 27 (unheard of during those days), and is based on one of Jane Austen's classic novels, Persuasion. She had always regretted rejecting the charming Captain Wentworth's proposal after being urged to do so by her aunt.

In the discussion, Dakota talks about how the Regency era's periodic setting and modern society have "alarming" connections.

She said: "I think it's just very omnipresent to me that women have always been, and for some reason are, in an incredibly compromised position in society. It's just like, wow, we're still struggling to be considered human beings with agency. That's the thing that I still carry with me from it."

Dakota compared the Regency era to modern day in her Glamour interview

Dakota emphasises how certain traditional conventions still apply to women today, such as those that date back to the Regency era, when a woman's role was to get married, have children, and follow everyone else's orders.

Additionally, the American actress discusses the current political climate in relation to Roe v. Wade. She said: "I just can't believe this is where we are, as a nation."

Persuasion is said to introduce diverse casting to a Jane Austen historical drama, following in the footsteps of Bridgerton.

The actress will co-star with actors Cosmo Jarvis, who plays Frederick Wentworth, and Henry Golding, who played William Elliot in Last Christmas.

The actress has spoken out about the distressing Roe v Wade decision

The movie, which is being directed by female filmmaker Carrie Cracknell, will premiere on Netflix on July 15, 2022.

