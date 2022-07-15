Everything you need to know about Persuasion star Dakota Johnson From her relationship with Chris Martin to her viral Ellen interview

Dakota Johnson's interview with Ellen DeGeneres is one of the show's most famous moments after the pair appeared to coldly clash over the issue of whether Dakota invited Ellen to her birthday party.

But there's much more to the Persuasion star than a viral meme and HELLO! has all the details from the interview to her relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Join us as we take a deeper look at Ellen and Dakota's awkward exchange and reveal some surprising facts about the actress too...

WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for new Jane Austen drama Persuasion

What happened between Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres?

What was supposed to be a lighthearted chat turned into something very different when Dakota appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November 2019. Ellen asked her guest about her 30th birthday celebrations and said: "How was the party? I wasn't invited."

Rather than skirt over the question or change the subject, Dakota faced it full on with a rather surprising and detailed answer. "Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen," she stated. "You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of [expletive] about not inviting you but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited."

Dakota's awkward 2019 Ellen interview went viral

Ellen tried to keep it light and replied: "Well, who doesn't want to be invited to a party?" Dakota wasn't ready to let it go and quipped: "Well, I didn't even know you liked me," which prompted Ellen to respond: "Of course I like you! You knew I liked you. You've been on this show many times, and don't I show like?" But the actress insisted: "But I did invite you and you didn’t come."

Is Dakota Johnson engaged to Chris Martin?

She is notoriously private about her personal life but has been dating Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband, Chris Martin, since December 2017. There has been plenty of speculation that they're engaged, but neither have confirmed, despite a pretty fancy piece of bling appearing on her ring finger!

Dakota has been dating Chris Martin since 2017

What has Datoka Johnson said about marriage?

Considering her parents' own tumultuous marriage - her mum is Melanie Griffith and dad is Don Johnson - some might say it's surprising Dakota would want to walk down the aisle.

Dakota's parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson

But her former stepfather, Antonia Banderas - who was married to Melanie for two decades - turned her skewed view on family on its head. She paid tribute to the actor at the Hollywood Film Awards when she gushed:

"There are infinite possibilities for how relationships and family dynamics play out when parents re-marry. I come from a family of many a marriage, and I got very lucky. I got a bonus dad, who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life."

Dakota has called Antonia Banderas her "bonus dad"

Does Dakota Johnson want children?

Dakota's rocky upbringing - both Melanie and Don battled addiction - didn't derail her path to stardom. But despite her A-list status, she often just craves a simple home life with a family of her own.

"The idea of being at home and picking up kids from school and cooking dinner and then the husband comes home - there's something that seems really nice to me 'cause I never had that growing up," Dakota told Marie Claire. "And it seems so enticing. But in my mind, I’m like, Well, I’ll just play that in a movie and go about my own life, bizarre as it is."

However, in 2021 she appeared to be a bit more uncertain about the prospect as she discussed the film, The Lost Daughter. Speaking about the impact it might have, she explained: "The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother. For somebody like me, who isn’t yet a mother and maybe doesn’t want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK."

