Dakota Johnson brushes off fashion mishap with Fifty Shades Of Grey joke

Dakota Johnson has brushed off an unfortunate wardrobe mishap by joking about her starring role in the film Fifty Shades Of Grey. The actress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and rocked a red very minidress with long sleeves, paired with matching high heels.

But as she sat down on the sofa, she tried to find a comfortable position with her legs crossed and her hands holding the dress down. James noticed the issue, and asked if she wanted to borrow his "jacket" but Dakota laughed it off and quipped: "I'm okay. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen."

In the film series Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota stars as Anastasia Steele, a shy literature student who meets Jamie Dornan's Christian Gray. The two begin a relationship - but Anastasia soon realizes that Christian may not be telling her the whole truth about his private life.

Based on E.L James's bestselling novel, which originated as Twilight fanfiction, the film was released in 2015, and had two sequels. British director Sam Taylor-Wood helmed the movie, which was pushed back to 2015 following the departure of Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnan, who dropped out of the lead role.

Dakota is notoriously private about her personal life but has been dating Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband, Chris Martin, since December 2017, and despite plenty of speculation that they're engaged - thanks to a pretty fancy piece of bling appearing on her ring finger - neither have confirmed the news.

Considering her parents' own tumultuous marriage - her mum is Melanie Griffith and dad is Don Johnson - some might say it's surprising Dakota would want to walk down the aisle.

James offered Dakota his jacket

But her former stepfather, Antonia Banderas - who was married to Melanie for two decades - turned her skewed view on family on its head.

She paid tribute to the actor at the Hollywood Film Awards when she gushed: "There are infinite possibilities for how relationships and family dynamics play out when parents re-marry.

"I come from a family of many a marriage, and I got very lucky. I got a bonus dad, who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life."

