Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news The former couple were engaged from 2019 to 2021

Alex Rodriguez has taken to social media amidst the news that his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot.

Jennifer confirmed on Sunday that she had married Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote on her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

The 52-year-old revealed that she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot and were wed at the Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing.

Jennifer and Ben were married in Las Vegas over the weekend

She also shared several photos showing her in her wedding dress.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" she finished. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Alex shared a video from his travels with fans

While the rest of the world went wild for the happy news, her ex Alex just to ignore the hype. Instead, he shared a stunning video from an undisclosed location, asking: "Guess where?!" in the caption.

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding day in 2020 due to the pandemic – but in April 2021 announced their separation.

Alex and Jennifer ended their romance in April 2021

At the time, they said in a joint statement via Today: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

In a later interview with ET Online, Alex spoke fondly about their romance. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said.

The former couple announced their engagement in March 2019

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'

"So, I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

