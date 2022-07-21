Jennifer Garner sends message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez Her ex Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in July

Jennifer Garner has faced some big changes this week following her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's mom speaks out following daughter's wedding to Ben Affleck

One thing that she will no doubt be glad is staying the same is her friendship with her 13 Going on 30 co-star, Judy Greer. Jennifer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message to the actress in honor of her birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally marry in Las Vegas ceremony

Posting a video of Judy excitedly jumping up and down, Jennifer penned: "My forever frenemy/ bestie has a birthday today. I couldn't love you more, JG, can we please always work on the same lot? @missjudygreer."

Fans loved Jennifer's sweet and cheeky message to Judy, with many touched by their endearing friendship. "Can we be friends with both of you?! I want to have this much fun," replied one. A second said: "@jennifer.garner can you be friends with all of us!!" A third asked: " Omg JG and JG please do more work together."

MORE: Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is pictured enjoying day out with dad Ben Affleck

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

Jennifer's latest post comes after Ben and JLo's surprise Las Vegas nuptials on 16th July. Though Jennifer hasn't shown public support for the newlyweds, she did take to Instagram to reveal what she was up to when the two got married.

Jennifer shared this fun video of her 'frenemy/bestie' Judy Greer

The Alias star shared a daring video of herself with her feet dangling above Lake Tahoe while parasailing. Appearing to have had a great time with her action-packed day out, she also shared a selfie in front of the lake in another post on her Stories.

Meanwhile, Marry Me singer Jennifer confirmed on Sunday that she had married Ben at the Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

Jennifer and Ben finally tied the knot after a previously failed engagement

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.