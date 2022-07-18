Jennifer Garner shares daring new video following ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has remained on good terms with her ex-husband Ben Affleck following their separation, and they amicably co-parent their three children.

The Hollywood star no doubt sent her regards to Ben following the news of his secret wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, and while she hasn't publicly done so, she has shared a daring new video revealing what she was doing as the news was announced.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three posted footage of herself with her feet dangling above Lake Tahoe while parasailing.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shared a daring video following the news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

It looked like Jennifer had a great time with her action-packed day out, and shared a selfie in front of the lake in another post on her Stories.

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 until 2018 when their divorce was finalised.

The couple share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who they are incredibly protective about when it comes to their privacy.

Jennifer Garner had a fun day out on Sunday

Jennifer rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, although they have been pictured out and about with their dad and stepmother in photos published online over the last few months.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were joined by their father, J-Lo and her twins Max and Emme at a shopping centre back in June and it looked like a good time was had by all.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker announced her engagement to Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video on her On the J.Lo newsletter that showed her crying while admiring her 8.5 carat, natural green cushion modified brilliant-cut diamond ring, reported to be worth $5million.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018

This was the second time that they had been engaged. The pair split in 2003 before they walked down the aisle, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

On July 17, Jennifer shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas.

On her On the J.Lo newsletter, she wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

