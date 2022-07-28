Strictly's Dianne Buswell treats fans to an intimate glimpse inside dancing rehearsals The professional dancer was in high spirits

Dianne Buswell gave fans a rare glimpse of the new ladies joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this autumn.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a joyous selfie of all ten female dancers pausing for a break. Sipping on refreshing drinks, the ladies were evidently in the midst of their rehearsals ahead of the 22nd series which will be returning to our screens later this year.

Newbies Michelle Tsiakkas and Lauren Oakely are set to join veteran stars including Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones.

Michelle has enjoyed success as the undefeated champion in Cyprus, while Birmingham-born Lauren is a former Under 21 British National Champion.

Dianne beamed alongside her co-stars

Dianne captioned her snap: "My fav pic of the day, the pro girls 2022", followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

Following weeks of intensive training, the brand-new series will kick off in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

Giovanni and Rose were crowned winners of the 2021 series

Dianne's sweet post comes after she enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. Taking to her Instagram, the flame-haired beauty shared a slew of envy-inducing snaps documenting her sun-soaked getaway.

Giving her fans a glimpse of her trip, the pro dancer captured a series of memorable moments including a tranquil evening stroll, a relaxing boat trip, and an adventurous day trip.

She captioned the post: "The Selfies of Italy #thesquad #italy."

Dianne and Joe enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy

Her eager fans flooded the comments section with similar observations, with one writing: "All it takes Mr Sugg is one knee and a ring. You both are meant to be together."

Another added: "Wedding bells????? You two are soulmates," whilst a third remarked: "These are the cutest. So glad you all had such a special time in such a beautiful place."

The adorable pair met for the first time when they were partnered together during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Since then, they have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. In September 2021, the couple swapped their London flat for a countryside bolthole in rural Sussex.

