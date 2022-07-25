Amy Dowden reassures fans as she shares new health update ahead of Strictly rehearsals The professional dancer recently tied the knot

Amy Dowden has spoken candidly about her latest Crohn's flare-up after she experienced a setback over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Caerphilly-born dancer shared a health update and admitted that she was feeling slightly unwell.

She added: "Sorry I've been a bit quiet; we had a fabulous time at Donahey's, but unfortunately, I've become a little bit poorly with Crohn's disease… nothing too serious, just a little bit sick and in a bit of pain so I've been resting up."

Amy's latest health update coincides with the rehearsals for this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition. Before heading off to London, the 31-year-old shared a glimpse of her family home as she bid her nearest and dearest farewell.

The Strictly pro is due to commence rehearsals

One sweet photo showed Amy cosying up to her husband Benjamin Jones, whilst a separate clip saw the professional dancer saying goodbye to her pet dog, Lenny.

Talking to her Instagram fans, the Welsh beauty revealed: "I'm travelling to London because we start Strictly tomorrow. I’m so excited. So, yeah, I had to rest up to make sure I got better."

This isn't the first time Amy has spoken so openly about the debilitating side effects of living with Crohn's Disease. Back in May, the Strictly pro penned an incredibly candid post to mark 'World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day'.

Amy is incredibly open about her experience with Crohn's disease

Alongside a photograph of Amy looking particularly poorly, she included the caption: "World IBD day. I wanted to show the reality of flares!... I would do anything in the world not to live with it, I often say what did I do to deserve this?"

She concluded by saying: "Let's take away the stigma and continue to talk and raise more awareness!"

Amy and Ben tied the knot on 2 July 2022

Amy's Crohn's flare-up comes after she recently tied the knot with her beau Benjamin Jones. Having delayed their nuptials twice due to COVID-19, Amy and Ben were finally able to celebrate their nuptials on 2 July. The Strictly Come Dancing star and the professional dancer exchanged vows on South Wales' Gower Peninsula at luxury wedding venue, Oldwalls.

"I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales," explained Amy. She added: "It was a day I'd dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that. Everything was perfect – from the flowers to the food to partying all night long."

