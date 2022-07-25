All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022 From the release date to the celebrities taking part…

It might still be summer, but the rundown to Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is not too far away and we're so excited to return to Elstree for another epic series of incredible Ballroom and Latin dancing.

Professional dancer and 2021 Strictly champion, Giovanni Pernice, even shared an update recently, hinting that the wheels were officially in motion for the new series. But when is it officially back? And who is taking part? Here's our guide on everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Strictly…

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Lauren Oakley dancing together ahead of rehearsals

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Strictly Come Dancing series 20 will begin in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

This means that, by this year's calendar, the launch could perhaps take place on Saturday 17 September, with the first live show taking place on Saturday 1 October. We'll keep you posted!

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were crowned the 2021 champions

However, the excitement for Strictly always builds ahead of the launch show as the professional dancers head back into the studio to begin rehearsals in the summer, and the celebrity line-up is usually announced across August.

Giovanni revealed that he and his fellow dancers will kick off rehearsals on Monday. Sharing a post of himself at Alexander House, a hotel and spa, on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you so much @_alexanderhouse for the wonderful stay and @oskiaskincare for the gorgeous treatments! Recharged to start @bbcstrictly tomorrow #alexandermoments." Eeek!

The series will return in September

Who are the celebrities taking part for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

The line-up for Strictly is amazing every year. And there are plenty of famous names setting the rumour mill alight for this year. Some celebrities who are rumoured this year include Gino D'Acampo, Scarlett Moffatt, Josephine Jobert and Louis Theroux. We're keeping our fingers crossed!

Who are the judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Strictly fans will be pleased to know that original judge Craig Revel Horwood will be back to give his brutally honest critique and feedback, along with head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse. Anton Du Beke joined the judging panel in 2021 after Bruno Tonioli could not travel back and forth from the States easily due to the pandemic. More recently, it was confirmed that Bruno has decided to step down indefinitely and that Anton would be his permanent replacement.

Four new pros have joined the Strictly family

What else is there to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

As with most years, we'll be waving goodbye to familiar faces and welcoming new stars onto the show. After series 19 wrapped, Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced that they would be leaving the show. Oti has since moved onto Dancing on Ice and hosted her own show, Romeo and Duet.

In June, it was announced that four new dancers were joining the professional lineup, meaning that there are now 20 pro-dancers on the show in total – the largest number in Strictly history!

Joining the team is Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

