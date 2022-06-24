Strictly's Dianne Buswell delights fans with a series of loved-up vacation selfies alongside beau Joe Sugg

Strictly's Dianne Buswell delighted fans with a series of loved-up selfies alongside her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

WOW: Dianne Buswell transforms beautiful garden for epic birthday party with Strictly co-stars

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old dancing sensation shared a slew of sun-filled photos taken during their romantic Italian getaway. The duo put on a radiant display as they provided fans with a glimpse of their summer holiday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy romantic Italian trip

The carousel of snaps captured a variety of memorable moments including a dreamy evening stroll, a relaxing boat trip, and an adventurous day trip.

SEE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare photo with Joe Sugg's mum - and fans react

READ: Dianne Buswell looks gorgeous in pink dress as she leaves flirty comment for boyfriend Joe Sugg

She captioned the post: "The Selfies of Italy #thesquad #italy."

Her loyal fans flooded the comments section with similar observations, with one writing: "All it takes Mr Sugg is one knee and a ring. You both are meant to be together."

Dianne and Joe jetted off to Italy

Another added: "Wedding bells????? You two are soulmates," whilst a third remarked: "These are the cutest. So glad you all had such a special time in such a beautiful place."

The adorable snaps come after the duo reunited following Dianne’s Strictly Professionals Tour. Having spent several weeks apart, the pair were quick to indulge their followers with endless romantic photos from their countryside walk.

The pair looked so loved-up, cosying up to one another as they passed a field filled with flowers – before pulling some silly faces for the camera. And there were some unexpected guests during the walk when they crossed a field filled with sheep. Tagging her boyfriend, the Australian dancer penned: "Home sweet home," followed by a string of hearts emojis.

The duo have spent some quality time together

Fans were overjoyed that the popular couple had finally reunited, with one writing: "Most adorable, so glad you are home for some well-deserved rest and reunited with Joe."

A second added: "You twoooooo, so happy your back together. Enjoy every minute," and a third posted: "Happy you're back together again, enjoy."

The adorable pair met for the first time when they were partnered together during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Since then, they have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. In September 2021, the couple swapped their London flat for a countryside property in rural Sussex.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.