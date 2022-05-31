Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so loved-up for romantic reunion The former Strictly pro is very private about his personal life

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have had to endure being away from each other over the past few weeks as Dianne danced in the Strictly Professionals Tour, but now they're reunited.

WOW: Dianne Buswell transforms beautiful garden for epic birthday party with Strictly co-stars

Dianne and Joe wasted no time in indulging their followers with some romantic snaps following their reunion, as the couple went for a countryside walk. The pair looked so loved-up, cuddling up to one another as they passed a field filled with flowers – before pulling some silly faces for the camera. And there were some unexpected guests during the walk when they crossed a field filled with sheep.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg's response to their reunion

In the photos, Joe took after his Wiltshire roots, as he looked like a farmer from the west country, while Dianne looked very chic with her outfit.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare photo with Joe Sugg's mum - and fans react

SEE: Strictly's Katya Jones celebrates with mindblowing six-tier birthday cake - and wow

The Strictly Come Dancing star was striking with a bandana, a fluffy jacket with a chevron design and a printed T-shirt.

Tagging her boyfriend, the pro dancer simply wrote: "Home sweet home," followed by a string of hearts emojis.

Dianne and Joe have now reunited

Fans were overjoyed that the popular couple had fully reunited, as one penned: "Most adorable, so glad you are home for some well deserved rest and reunited with Joe."

A second shared: "You twoooooo, so happy your back together. Enjoy every minute," and a third posted: "Happy you're back together again, enjoy."

READ: Dianne Buswell looks gorgeous in pink dress as she leaves flirty comment for boyfriend Joe Sugg

READ: 14 celebrities reveal what they do to lift their mood when they're feeling down

And in a lengthy post, a fourth added: "So happy to see you two together again, hope you enjoyed [the] pro tour!! Gutted I couldn't see it, hope you had an amazing day."

Although Dianne had been touring the nation with the Strictly Tour, she was able to steal some moments with her beloved, and was there for an important family moment.

The pair went for a romantic walk to celebrate

The star is an aunt to two nieces, one from her brother, and the other from Joe's sister, and the two toddlers met each other for the first time earlier in the month.

Dianne was one proud aunt as she balanced both of the young children on her knees – even if they didn't look to be too impressed, judging by the photo.

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell on why children are on her dance card

PHOTOS: Inside Freeze the Fear star Dianne Buswell's colourful country retreat with Joe Sugg

Dianne proved to be the perfect aunt, successfully getting her niece to smile in several shots as she cherished the family moments.

In her caption, she wrote: "What an amazing day off! I have had my brother visit us with his beautiful fiancé and her sister. And my two little nieces were finally in the same room together very special indeed."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.