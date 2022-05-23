Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare photo with Joe Sugg's mum - and fans react The dancer recently took part on Freeze the Fear

Strictly's Dianne Buswell stepped out with Joe Sugg and his mother, Tracey, to enjoy a cute breakfast date on Monday morning.

The flame-haired dancer took to her Instagram page to share a rare glimpse of the trio enjoying a delicious-looking meal. Dianne shared an adorable photo of Joe, 30, beaming for the camera in his suave, window check jacket. With his top buttons undone and his long, blonde locks framing his face, the YouTube star looked every inch the dapper boyfriend.

In another photo, 33-year-old professional dancer Dianne appeared to be tucking into some fresh, smoked salmon paired with avocado and a spicy kale salad.

Along with heart emojis, the Australian dancer captioned the post: "Monday morning made- breakfast date. What has made your Monday so far???"

The trio enjoyed breakfast together

Fans were quick to inundate the post with adorable comments, with one adding: "Joe is glowing."

Another remarked: "Look at this distinguished gentleman. Look at the way he is sitting, yeeeees."

A third penned: "The happiest and loveliest couple I've ever seen!!"

Dianne shared photos of Joe looking dapper

The loved-up pair met for the first time when they were partnered together during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Since then, they have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. In September 2021, the couple swapped their London flat for a countryside property in rural Sussex.

The Australian dancer is set to appear on the 2022 series later this year

Dianne's post comes in the wake of her recent appearance on BBC's Freeze the Fear, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack. In the finale, Dianne was challenged by Wim Hof to jump off a 500-foot bridge. Taking a leap of faith, she screamed: "I did it! I f***ing did it."

Reminiscing on her Instagram page, Dianne wrote: "Freeze the Fear was honestly the journey of a lifetime. I am so grateful for this opportunity; it has literally changed my life and the way I think…@Iceman_hof you really are the most amazing person and you taught me so much."

