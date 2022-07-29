Rebel Wilson looks amazing in new hair transformation Short hair for the summer!

Rebel Wilson has been living her best life, having the dreamiest summer travelling the world, visiting Turkey, London and Austria.

Before her upcoming vacation, the Pitch Perfect actress appears to be making a little stop in sunny California for some self-care. The star went to the salon along with her 11.3 million Instagram followers showcasing her hair transformation.

Rebel records herself having her blonde hair blow dried while wearing rollers at the chic DryBar salon. The salon is favoured by celebrities.

Additionally, the video plays the first Pitch Perfect movie, in which Rebel portrays the iconic Fat Amy. "Gotta love when Pitch is on in the DryBar," she adds to the video. The franchise, which spanned from 2012 to 2017, served as the actress's career-launching film.

Then, in the following Instagram story, she displays her brand-new blow dry and what appears to be a​​ shorter cut, making it maybe easier to manage while travelling.

Rebel enjoyed watching Pitch Perfect with pride whilst getting her hair done

Recording herself on a buggy in an airport while donning a pair of huge yellow aviators and a multicoloured hoodie from Gucci, we question her next destination.

In a lovely snapshot she posted a few days ago, Rebel can be seen relaxing on a yacht in the sunshine while donning a three-piece pink bikini set that includes high-waisted underwear, a strapless tie-up bikini top, and a cropped jacket.

Rebel had a Chanel-inspired ensemble, complete with cat-eye specs, that made her look like a 1950s bombshell.

Rebel has also been frank about her entire wellbeing and how she keeps track of her health. The actress updated followers from her first day at the Vivamayr wellness retreat in Altaussee, a "award-winning luxury medical health resort, and holistic wellness retreat" in Austria.

Rebel's happiness at having Ramona by her side in her quest for wellness was endearing to witness.

